The Best Chef Awards 2021: Dabiz Muñoz, el mejor chef del mundo
Este es el mejor chef del mundo según The Best Chef Awards 2021. The Best Chef Awards, elige a los 100 mejores chefs del mundo, en esta nota te enlistamos los ganadores
Este certamen que se celebra desde 2017, pretende reconocer el trabajo de los cocineros centrándose en su labor más individual y no tanto en el valor del restaurante que representan, como figuras inspiradoras para las nuevas generaciones y como agentes de cambio en la gastronomía actual.
¿Quién es el ganador de The Best Chef Awards 2021?
En una gala celebrada anoche desde Ámsterdam, el mediático Dabiz Muñoz de DiverXo ha recibido el galardón que alza al madrileño como el 'mejor chef del mundo', al conseguir el primer puesto en el top 100 de 'The Best Chef Awards' en su edición de 2021.
¿Quién es el jurado de The Best Chef Awards?
Los premios The Best Chef Top100 ponen todo su foco en la figura personal y profesional del cocinero, en una votación cuyo jurado permanece anónimo, pero se supone que ha viajado y probado las suficientes cocinas del mundo como para poder juzgar y valorar con conocimiento de causa. Entre esos expertos se incluyen periodistas, blogueros, críticos y fotógrafos, en teoría ligados al mundo gastronómico.
Listado completo de los ganadores:
- Dabiz Muñoz. Spain
- Björn Frantzen. Sweden
- Andoni Luiz Aduriz. Spain
- Joan Roca. Spain
- Rene Redzepi. Denmark
- Disfrutar. Spain
- Ana Ros. Slovenia
- Alex Atala. Brazil
- Vladimir Mukhin. Russia
- Mauro Colagreco. Argentina
- Virgilio Martinez. Peru
- Rasmus Kofoed. Denmark
- Jonnie Boer. The Netherlands
- Grant Achatz. USA
- Anne-Sophie Pic. France
- Massimo Bottura. Italy
- Julien Royer. France
- Daniel Humm. Swiss
- Andreas Caminada. Swiss
- Mauro Uliassi. Italy
- Manu Buffara. Brazil
- Dan Barber. USA
- Dominique Crenn. France
- Alain Passard. France
- Pía León. Peru
- Enrico Crippa. Italy
- Clare Smyth. UK
- Martin Berasategui. Spain
- Rasmus Munk. Denmark
- Christian Bau. Germany
- Eneko Atxa. Spain
- Sven Elverfeld. Germany
- Gaggan Anand. Thailand
- Yannick Alleno. France
- Niko Romito. Italy
- Heston Blumenthal. UK
- Paolo Casagrande. Italy
- Henrique Sá Pessoa. Portugal
- Antonia Klugmann. Italy
- Nick Bril. The Netherlands
- Yoshihiro Narisawa. Japan
- Rodolfo Guzman. Chile
- Peter Goossens. Belgium
- José Avillez. Portugal
- Paco Roncero. Spain
- Joris Bijdendijk. The Netherlands
- Jorge Vallejo. Mexico
- Ángel León. Spain
- Vicky Lau. Hong Kong
- Hans Neuner. Austria
- Corey Lee. South Korea
- Norbert Niederkofler. Italy
- Eric Vildgaard. DenmarkPaco Morales. Spain
- Agustin Balbi. Argentina
- Arnaud Donckele. France
- Quique Dacosta. Spain
- Soenil Bahadoer. The Netherlands
- Jordi Cruz. Spain
- Vicky Cheng. Hong Kong
- Massimiliano Alajmo. Italy
- Ivan & Sergey Berezutskiy. Russia
- Hiroyasu Kawate. Japan
- Dennis Huwaë. The Netherlands
- Tristin Farmer. UK
- Syrco Bakker. The Netherlands
- Jacob Jan Boerma. Austria
- Nino Di Costanzo. Italy
- Floriano Pellegrino. Italy
- Jaime Pesaque. Peru
- Emma Bengtsson. Sweden
- Marco Müller. Germany
- Thomas and Mathias Suhring. Germany
- Michelangelo Mammoliti. Italy
- Himanshu Saini. India
- Alexandre Couillon. France
- Gregoire Berger. France
- Arnaud Lallement. France
- Daniel Calvert. UK
- Sidney Schutte. The Netherlands
- Adam Dahlberg & Albin Wessman. Sweden
- Yusuke Takada. Japan
- Helena Rizzo. Brazil
- Mory Sacko. France
- Karime Lopez. Mexico
- Dave Pynt. Australia
- 87. Antonio Romero. Spain
- Przemysław Klima. Poland
- 89. Diego Guerrero. Spain
- Anatoly Kazakov. Russia
- Guillaume Galliot. France
- Jefferson Rueda. Brazil
- Selassie Atadika. Ghana
- Dieuveil Malonga. Congo
- Jonathan Zandbergen.
- The Netherlands
- Rafa Costa e Silva. Brazil
- Gert De Mangeleer. Belgium
- Leonor Espinosa. Colombia
- Jan Sobecki. The Netherlands
- Elena Reygadas. Mexico
