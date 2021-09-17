The Best Chef Awards 2021: Dabiz Muñoz, el mejor chef del mundo

Selecciona tu región
Este es el mejor chef del mundo según The Best Chef Awards 2021. The Best Chef Awards, elige a los 100 mejores chefs del mundo, en esta nota te enlistamos los ganadores

Por Alma García

Este certamen que se celebra desde 2017, pretende reconocer el trabajo de los cocineros centrándose en su labor más individual y no tanto en el valor del restaurante que representan, como figuras inspiradoras para las nuevas generaciones y como agentes de cambio en la gastronomía actual.

¿Quién es el ganador de The Best Chef Awards 2021?

En una gala celebrada anoche desde Ámsterdam, el mediático Dabiz Muñoz de DiverXo ha recibido el galardón que alza al madrileño como el 'mejor chef del mundo', al conseguir el primer puesto en el top 100 de 'The Best Chef Awards' en su edición de 2021.

¿Quién es el jurado de The Best Chef Awards?

Los premios The Best Chef Top100 ponen todo su foco en la figura personal y profesional del cocinero, en una votación cuyo jurado permanece anónimo, pero se supone que ha viajado y probado las suficientes cocinas del mundo como para poder juzgar y valorar con conocimiento de causa. Entre esos expertos se incluyen periodistas, blogueros, críticos y fotógrafos, en teoría ligados al mundo gastronómico.

Listado completo de los ganadores: 

  1. Dabiz Muñoz. Spain
  2. Björn Frantzen. Sweden
  3. Andoni Luiz Aduriz. Spain
  4. Joan Roca. Spain
  5. Rene Redzepi. Denmark
  6. Disfrutar. Spain
  7. Ana Ros. Slovenia
  8. Alex Atala. Brazil
  9. Vladimir Mukhin. Russia
  10. Mauro Colagreco. Argentina
  11. Virgilio Martinez. Peru
  12. Rasmus Kofoed. Denmark
  13. Jonnie Boer. The Netherlands
  14. Grant Achatz. USA
  15. Anne-Sophie Pic. France
  16. Massimo Bottura. Italy
  17. Julien Royer. France
  18. Daniel Humm. Swiss
  19. Andreas Caminada. Swiss
  20. Mauro Uliassi. Italy
  21. Manu Buffara. Brazil
  22. Dan Barber. USA
  23. Dominique Crenn. France
  24. Alain Passard. France
  25. Pía León. Peru
  26. Enrico Crippa. Italy
  27. Clare Smyth. UK
  28. Martin Berasategui. Spain
  29. Rasmus Munk. Denmark
  30. Christian Bau. Germany
  31. Eneko Atxa. Spain
  32. Sven Elverfeld. Germany
  33. Gaggan Anand. Thailand
  34. Yannick Alleno. France
  35. Niko Romito. Italy
  36. Heston Blumenthal. UK
  37. Paolo Casagrande. Italy
  38. Henrique Sá Pessoa. Portugal
  39. Antonia Klugmann. Italy
  40. Nick Bril. The Netherlands
  41. Yoshihiro Narisawa. Japan
  42. Rodolfo Guzman. Chile
  43. Peter Goossens. Belgium
  44. José Avillez. Portugal
  45. Paco Roncero. Spain
  46. Joris Bijdendijk. The Netherlands
  47. Jorge Vallejo. Mexico
  48. Ángel León. Spain
  49. Vicky Lau. Hong Kong
  50. Hans Neuner. Austria
  51. Corey Lee. South Korea
  52. Norbert Niederkofler. Italy
  53. Eric Vildgaard. DenmarkPaco Morales. Spain
  54. Agustin Balbi. Argentina
  55. Arnaud Donckele. France
  56.  Quique Dacosta. Spain
  57. Soenil Bahadoer. The Netherlands
  58. Jordi Cruz. Spain
  59. Vicky Cheng. Hong Kong
  60. Massimiliano Alajmo. Italy
  61. Ivan & Sergey Berezutskiy. Russia
  62. Hiroyasu Kawate. Japan
  63. Dennis Huwaë. The Netherlands
  64. Tristin Farmer. UK
  65. Syrco Bakker. The Netherlands
  66. Jacob Jan Boerma. Austria
  67. Nino Di Costanzo. Italy
  68. Floriano Pellegrino. Italy
  69. Jaime Pesaque. Peru
  70. Emma Bengtsson. Sweden
  71. Marco Müller. Germany
  72. Thomas and Mathias Suhring. Germany
  73. Michelangelo Mammoliti. Italy
  74. Himanshu Saini. India
  75. Alexandre Couillon. France
  76. Gregoire Berger. France
  77. Arnaud Lallement. France
  78. Daniel Calvert. UK
  79. Sidney Schutte. The Netherlands
  80. Adam Dahlberg & Albin Wessman. Sweden
  81. Yusuke Takada. Japan
  82. Helena Rizzo. Brazil
  83. Mory Sacko. France
  84. Karime Lopez. Mexico
  85. Dave Pynt. Australia
  86. 87. Antonio Romero. Spain
  87. Przemysław Klima. Poland
  88. 89. Diego Guerrero. Spain
  89. Anatoly Kazakov. Russia
  90. Guillaume Galliot. France
  91. Jefferson Rueda. Brazil
  92. Selassie Atadika. Ghana
  93. Dieuveil Malonga. Congo
  94. Jonathan Zandbergen.
  95. The Netherlands
  96. Rafa Costa e Silva. Brazil
  97. Gert De Mangeleer. Belgium
  98. Leonor Espinosa. Colombia
  99. Jan Sobecki. The Netherlands
  100. Elena Reygadas. Mexico

Alma García

Redactora Web

Estudiante de sociología en la Universidad de Guadalajara. Su interés por la literatura y el cine la han llevado a participar en diversos talleres literarios desde el año 2010 hasta la fecha. Cursó el Diplomado de Creación Literaria en La Casa del Lago (UNAM) del 2013 al 2014. Disfruta cocinar así como aprender todo lo relacionado con la gastronomía y el arte culinario. Escribe para Cardamomo desde el 2020.

Ver más
