Hallan huellas de ave gigante extinta en el lecho de un río

Las fotografías fueron tomadas por un curador asistente de ciencia natural del Museo de Otago que acudió al lugar del hallazgo

Hallan huellas de ave gigante extinta en el lecho de un río(temática/pixabay)

Nueva Zelanda.- Un hombre salió a pasear a su perro sin imaginarse que se encontraría con las huellas de un ave gigante extinta.

Se trata de Michael Jonhston, un chofer de tractor de Nueva Zelanda, mismo que encontró en el lecho de un río las huellas de un "moa".

Michael al ver las huellas fosilizadas en el lecho del río las envió a Kane Fleury, un curador asistente de ciencia natural del Museo de Otago, quien se dio la tarea de ir al lugar del hallazgo y tomar evidencias.

 

Dicho investigador dijo que el hallazgo de las huellas era impesionante.

Me quedé impresinado, cuando entré en el agua y vi cómo se conservaron esas huellas casi perfectamente... ya que es muy poco común ver huellas tan nítidas

