La abuela influencer más sexy del mundo se defiende de las criticas

Gina Stewart, considerada la abuela más sexy del mundo, además de modelo e influencer con 156.000 seguidores en Instagram, miles de likes y buenos comentarios, cuenta el lado oscuro de la fama que la persigue noche y día: las críticas.

Su popularidad la ha dejado expuesta ante la crueldad de los trolls que no han parado de burlarse.

A sus 48 años Gina trabaja como modelo, además de ser madre de cuatro hijos es también abuela.

Uno de los actos que le dio fama sucedió el año pasado cuando llegó a la final de Maxim's Finest Australia, y superó a cientos de mujeres con la mitad de su edad.

Pero el éxito y la fama no sólo trajo ovaciones y comentarios amables. Cientos de extraños comenzaron a burlarse de ella, diciendo que alguien de su edad no debería tomarse fotos así o lucir su cuerpo.

Los "haters" o "trolls" son palabras que proceden del inglés y se usan para referirse a personas molestas en internet. Mientras los haters pueden llegar a ser más agresivos, los trolls son más burlescos.

"Se habló mucho sobre un tema y se trata del acoso en línea, ya que soy un objetivo la mayoría de los días. Afortunadamente, he creado una resistencia a ello, pero algunos no son tan afortunados y se han quitado la vida."

Dijo Gina, además de hablar cobre el cyber-bullying, y comentar que forma parte de una organización llamada icaniwill, en Australia. Es una organización que trabaja con personas influyentes que hablan sobre la inclusión contra el acoso en línea para la prevención del suicidio en toda Australia y Estados Unidos.

Dijo Gina Stewart

Gina describe el cyber-bullyng (acoso por internet) como algo frustrante y que destruye el alma, incluso la han hecho repensar sobre su carrera, y estuvo apunto de abandonar su carrera de modelaje debido a las críticas.

En una entrevista Gina dijo "Al inicio me destruyó el alma y lloré mucho"

Pero he aprendido a construir resilencia y no dejar que esto me afecta. Ahora ya no leo los comentarios (...) Pero veo el efecto que tienen sobre los jóvenes y las personas pueden llegar a quitarse la vida por eso