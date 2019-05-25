La abuela influencer más sexy del mundo se defiende de las criticas
Gina Stewart, una mujer considerada la abuela más sexy del mundo contraataca a trolls y haters que la critican por modelar
Gina Stewart, considerada la abuela más sexy del mundo, además de modelo e influencer con 156.000 seguidores en Instagram, miles de likes y buenos comentarios, cuenta el lado oscuro de la fama que la persigue noche y día: las críticas.
Su popularidad la ha dejado expuesta ante la crueldad de los trolls que no han parado de burlarse.
A sus 48 años Gina trabaja como modelo, además de ser madre de cuatro hijos es también abuela.
Uno de los actos que le dio fama sucedió el año pasado cuando llegó a la final de Maxim's Finest Australia, y superó a cientos de mujeres con la mitad de su edad.
Pero el éxito y la fama no sólo trajo ovaciones y comentarios amables. Cientos de extraños comenzaron a burlarse de ella, diciendo que alguien de su edad no debería tomarse fotos así o lucir su cuerpo.
Los "haters" o "trolls" son palabras que proceden del inglés y se usan para referirse a personas molestas en internet. Mientras los haters pueden llegar a ser más agresivos, los trolls son más burlescos.
❤️The weather this weekend in Australia was amazing for my new house warming celebration. I don’t drink alcohol so this is the closest I got to holding a beer with the lid on lol.A topic was spoken about a lot and that is about online bullying as I am a target most days .Fortunately I have built up a resilience to it but some are not so fortunate and have taken their own lives. I stand behind and am happy to be part of an organisation called icaniwill.org.au @icaniwillaustralia . It’s an organisation working with influencers talking inclusion against online bullying for youth suicide prevention throughout Australia and USA. Words do hurt people especially negative, personal attacks and there are laws in place , so watch out Trolls! Recently Tammy Hembrow @tammyhembrow had an article written about her in the Dailymail regarding online bullying . I stand behind Tammy on this important issue in this ever changing world, our youth are so important to us and having laws to protect anyone from bad online behaviour is a must , as it goes a long way in preventative measures to protect fragile people. I noticed a bunch of negative comments from a lot of people towards Tammy in the recent news article, the very antithesis of what Tammy is standing for , online bullying, shame on those people. A very sad portrayal of human nature. These same trolls attack a lot of people in the public eye and you can see them in the comments section of online news media , ripping people apart about their features and body image, with vicious and defaming comments. I think people need to be educated that laws are now in place and we social media influencers are watching you so be careful. Your words can lead to a suicide. Share your acts of kindness , kindness is easy and simple to practice everyday. Australia’s first conviction of an internet “troll”should be a warning that there are laws that exist to counter bad online behaviour . The Commonwealth Criminal Code Act (the Criminal Code) Part 10 .6 can be used to prosecute individuals who are “trolls” . “Think before you act, if you believe your words are going to hurt someone then think twice. It may cost a life. Gina Stewart❤️
"Se habló mucho sobre un tema y se trata del acoso en línea, ya que soy un objetivo la mayoría de los días. Afortunadamente, he creado una resistencia a ello, pero algunos no son tan afortunados y se han quitado la vida."
Dijo Gina, además de hablar cobre el cyber-bullying, y comentar que forma parte de una organización llamada icaniwill, en Australia. Es una organización que trabaja con personas influyentes que hablan sobre la inclusión contra el acoso en línea para la prevención del suicidio en toda Australia y Estados Unidos.
Las palabras lastiman a las personas, especialmente los ataques negativos, personales y hay leyes vigentes, ¡así que ten cuidado con los trolls!
Dijo Gina Stewart
Gina describe el cyber-bullyng (acoso por internet) como algo frustrante y que destruye el alma, incluso la han hecho repensar sobre su carrera, y estuvo apunto de abandonar su carrera de modelaje debido a las críticas.
En una entrevista Gina dijo "Al inicio me destruyó el alma y lloré mucho"
Pero he aprendido a construir resilencia y no dejar que esto me afecta. Ahora ya no leo los comentarios (...) Pero veo el efecto que tienen sobre los jóvenes y las personas pueden llegar a quitarse la vida por eso
Gina, la abuela más sexy del mundo dijo que algunas ocasiones no quiere salir, y llega a odiar la mirada del público.
��Feeling like a star at the Star casino , weekend away with my little girl ��Rest and relaxation , gratitude. I’m taking time out and reading an amazing book written by a friend . I can’t put this inspiring book down and I will tell you more about it in a day or so when I review it. �� @thestargoldcoast #gratitude#mindfulness#peace#innerpeace#action#inspiration#positivity#love#comment#like#share
Otras veces creo que ya estoy en esta plataforma y podría hacer algo bueno con esto. Quiero ayudar a la gente. Puedo hablar y ayudar a muchas mujeres, hombres y todas las edades a través de estapas difíciles
La modelo de 48 años agregó que a todos se les debería permitir ser como son, independientemente de la edad, e instó a trolls y haters que critican en las redes, a "pensar dos veces" antes de publicar sus mensajes hirientes.
Su mensaje final para todos es: "Sé tú mismo, nunca cambies".
