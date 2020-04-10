Tortugas invaden playa para anidar por primera vez en muchos años durante cuarentena
Especialistas aseguran que las tortugas pusieron aproximadamente 60 millones de huevos
India.- Durante tiempos de cuarentena por el coronavirus, una playa permanecía totalmente vacía en la India hasta que millones de tortugas arribaron para anidar.
A pesar de que la propagación del coronavirus ha afectado severamente a la humanidad, podría decirse que el medio ambiente y el reino animal se ha visto beneficiado por esto.
La pandemia obligo a decenas de gobiernos a decretar el aislamiento obligatorio, por lo que hoy las calles lucen solas y millones de negocios permanecen cerrados, además de algunas atracciones naturales, entre ellas las playas.
Especialistas comentaron que esta primavera fue la primera en siete años que la anidación masiva de la especie tuvo lugar durante el día, algo que normalmente resulta imposible por la gran cantidad de turistas.
El insólito hecho sucedió en Odisha, una región que es bastante reconocida por albergar a tortugas oliváceas y golfinas.
Los expertos aseguran que podría tratarse de al menos 60 millones de huevos en la orilla del mar.
