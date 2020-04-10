Entérate de lo importante

Configura las noticias de acuerdo a tu interés

Configurar
Selecciona tu región
Insólito

Tortugas invaden playa para anidar por primera vez en muchos años durante cuarentena

Especialistas aseguran que las tortugas pusieron aproximadamente 60 millones de huevos 

Por  Eduardo Gutierrez Calderón

Tortugas invaden playa para anidar por primera vez en muchos años durante cuarentena(@dakshin_seas)

Tortugas invaden playa para anidar por primera vez en muchos años durante cuarentena | @dakshin_seas

India.- Durante tiempos de cuarentena por el coronavirus, una playa permanecía totalmente vacía en la India hasta que millones de tortugas arribaron para anidar.

A pesar de que la propagación del coronavirus ha afectado severamente a la humanidad, podría decirse que el medio ambiente y el reino animal se ha visto beneficiado por esto.

 

La pandemia obligo a decenas de gobiernos a decretar el aislamiento obligatorio, por lo que hoy las calles lucen solas y millones de negocios permanecen cerrados, además de algunas atracciones naturales, entre ellas las playas.

Especialistas comentaron que esta primavera fue la primera en siete años que la anidación masiva de la especie tuvo lugar durante el día, algo que normalmente resulta imposible por la gran cantidad de turistas.

El insólito hecho sucedió en Odisha, una región que es bastante reconocida por albergar a tortugas oliváceas y golfinas.

 

Los expertos aseguran que podría tratarse de al menos 60 millones de huevos en la orilla del mar.

También te podría interesar

Médicos celebran cumpleaños de un paciente con coronavirus

Militares rescatan a perros sin hogar durante cuarentena en Bolivia

Paracaidista es noqueado en pleno salto grupal y logra ser rescatado (Video)

más sobre este tema

Comentarios

Comentarios

Más de insolito

No te pierdas las últimas noticias

Suscríbete a las notificaciones y entérate de todo