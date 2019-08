Dorian llegará a Florida como huracán categoría 4. NHC

Ahead of #HurricaneDorian, @NASAGroundSys crawler-transporter moved to Launch Pad 39B in the event a call is made to move the Mobile Launcher inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.



If this happens, the ML and crawler would wait out the storm in the VAB: https://t.co/JBBVgBIHRm pic.twitter.com/vUb3xGfqR1