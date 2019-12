Alemania acaba el año cerrando una de sus 7 plantas nucleares

#Nuclear power plant Philippsburg 2 will be shut down today at 7 PM Germany time.

Since end of 1984, it generated ≈356 TWh net and avoided the #emissions of ≈315 MtCO2.



Does the decommissioning of #lowcarb units make sense in the era of #ClimateCrisis?https://t.co/8IeGO4B5fB pic.twitter.com/sfXz2caIHk