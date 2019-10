Astronautas regresan a Tierra después de 6 meses en el espacio

.@AstroHague returned to Earth from the @Space_Station after completing a 203-day mission, spanning 3,248 orbits of Earth and a journey of 80.8 million miles. Learn more about his journey home alongside fellow crew members Alexey Ovchinin & @Astro_Hazzaa: https://t.co/iAnRKXOcj8 pic.twitter.com/kKKDYbDafR