Avión militar de EU cae al mar de Filipinas; hay 3 muertos

Please help honor US Navy Lt. Steven Combs, AirMan Brian Grosso, & Airman Matthew Chialastri. They were K.I.A. on November 22, 2017 when the C-2A Greyhound transport plane they were in crashed. R.I.P. We will never forget. Gone but not Forgotten. #MilitaryHeroes#SupportOurTroups pic.twitter.com/4D6OqfDM9k