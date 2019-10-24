Selecciona tu región
Cae nieve al norte de Texas: ¡tienes que ver los videos!

La nevada sorprendió a los habitantes de Amarillo y Canyon el día de hoy

Por  Sandra Audelo Leyva

Cae nieve en Texas(especial)

Texas.- Llega la nieve y sorprende a muchos habitantes de Amarillo y Canyon al norte de Texas.

Las temperaturas estarán -1 y -6 grados, la nevada inició al noroeste y se extendió por la mayor parte del área durante el día de hoy.

 

Es muy probable que el fenómeno climático puede dejar carreteras cubiertas de nieve por lo que se recomienda tomar todas las precauciones posibles para evitar accidentes.

También se han registrado vientos racheados que provocarán una reducción significativa de la visibilidad.


Las fotos y videos de la inesperada nevada fueron compartidas en las redes sociales, ¡son increíbles!

 
 
