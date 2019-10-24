Cae nieve al norte de Texas: ¡tienes que ver los videos!
La nevada sorprendió a los habitantes de Amarillo y Canyon el día de hoy
Texas.- Llega la nieve y sorprende a muchos habitantes de Amarillo y Canyon al norte de Texas.
Las temperaturas estarán -1 y -6 grados, la nevada inició al noroeste y se extendió por la mayor parte del área durante el día de hoy.
Es muy probable que el fenómeno climático puede dejar carreteras cubiertas de nieve por lo que se recomienda tomar todas las precauciones posibles para evitar accidentes.
1:32 PM, 10/24: Another round of moderate #thundersnow with near #whiteout conditions has arrived in #Amarillo, #Texas. Be careful when driving in the Texas Panhandle if caught in one of these #snow bands. #phwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/aOA7cHLsqc— Stephen Bieda III (@DrWildcatWx) October 24, 2019
También se han registrado vientos racheados que provocarán una reducción significativa de la visibilidad.
North Dakota? Nope, this is Canyon, Texas (near Amarillo) today. Snow beginning to accumulate with reduced visibility due to the strong winds.— Christopher Nunley, Ph.D. (@chrisnunley) October 24, 2019
��: @PaintCornersPod pic.twitter.com/kTKF8TpCg1
Las fotos y videos de la inesperada nevada fueron compartidas en las redes sociales, ¡son increíbles!
Heavy snow falling now in #Amarillo with near whiteout conditions at 1250 pm. #Snow is beginning to accumulate on roads from near Amarillo westward. #phwx pic.twitter.com/dHgy8djFqL— NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) October 24, 2019
