Cine en Texas admite la entrada de dos perros por persona
La entrada de los perros al cine K9 tiene sus reglas una de ellas es que si tu perro hace sus necesidades tienes que limpiar
Texas.- Ahora tu perro podrá acompañarte al cine, sí así como lo leíste.
Un cine ubicado en Plano, Texas admite la entrada de máximo dos perros por cliente, el nombre del cine es K9.
Los precios del cine es de 5 dólares (95 pesos), esta cantidad cubre la entrada para cada perro, 9 dólares (171 pesos) el boleto para niños y 12.50 (237 pesos) el de adultos.
El moderno cine ofrece una promoción de un boleto de 15 dólares lo que viene siendo 285 pesos, la cual incluye la entrada de la persona, la admisión de los perros y servicio de vino ilimitado durante la función o bebidas sin alcohol para menores de 21 años.
Cabe destacar que existen reglas para los clientes, una de ellas es llevar a sus perros o perro limpio y en caso de que su mascota haga sus necesidades, debes limpiar, el perro tiene que estar amarrado en toda la función y llevar comprobante que tiene sus vacunas al día.
STORY TIME: This seemingly simple K9 Cinemas plan has become the combined brain child of my last decade in starting multiple businesses. A lot of folks don’t know I used to own a pharmaceutical company contracted with the department of defense based out of 12 states with 120 good people working for me or that I was one of the youngest insurance agency owners in the country at just 20. All of that experience, plus more, has helped me put together the best program I have ever seen in my life with this MVP program and that’s saying A LOT. Passion and bringing happiness to others is the key difference that has separated this business from any other. So with keeping our friends who visit us every week in mind, I came up with a way to save you A LOT of money every month. That is if you would like to bring your pup indoors out of the heat somewhere other than your home more than once a month? K9 Cinemas is the only place in DFW you can do that. Take a serious look at these MVP plans and see which is right for you to give your pup the best summer he or she has ever had! These will allow you UNLIMITED visits to K9C every month, FREE drinks for two of the plans, AND even pay you every month! Yea not only can you visit us for free, there’s a way for us to pay YOU to come as many times as you like every month. You can take a look and sign up now for $0 and visit us for 1 week free at www.k9cinemas.com/mvp. The first 100 sign ups will go in our flagship store on a plaque here in Plano, TX to be forever memorialized and thanked. See you all this weekend for free mimosas!
