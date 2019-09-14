Selecciona tu región
Déjalo todo y sígueme le dijo a su perro, y se salieron a recorrer el mundo

Esta Italiana, Marina Piro, cansada de su trabajo, lo dejó todo, se compró una van y se fue con su perro Odie a recorer el mundo, cumpliendo sin restricciones el sueño de muchos godines 

Por  Alfredo Soto

En su Van, Marina Piro y su perro Odie se salen de las rutas turísticas más comerciales y descubren los pueblos y ciudades en una fantástica gira por el mundo.

Mariana un día, cansada de su rutina como empleada administrativa, dejó su empleo y en el 2016 adaptó una Van para viajar con Odie en una recorrido libre y sin restricciones por el mundo. 

Pam the Van

Su camioneta Van fue adaptada por ella hasta convertirla en una cómoda casa rodante perfecta a sus viajes, la llamó Pam. 

En su blog Pam the Van encontrarás un registro de sus viajes con odie, además de consejos y de más opiniones y anecdotas de lo que ha visto Mariana mientras viaja.

