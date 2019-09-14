Déjalo todo y sígueme le dijo a su perro, y se salieron a recorrer el mundo
Esta Italiana, Marina Piro, cansada de su trabajo, lo dejó todo, se compró una van y se fue con su perro Odie a recorer el mundo, cumpliendo sin restricciones el sueño de muchos godines
En su Van, Marina Piro y su perro Odie se salen de las rutas turísticas más comerciales y descubren los pueblos y ciudades en una fantástica gira por el mundo.
Back in the UK. . Pam's MOT: check. . Odie's vet: check. . Drove on the wrong side of the road : check . Ate a full tub of Ben and Jerry's dairy free ice-cream: check . Drank far too many flat whites and got a stomach ache: check. . All I'm missing is to go for a pint on a Friday afternoon then I'll be fully reacclimatized �� . . . . PS don't be fooled, this is a pic from last year in Scotland, I've been to lazy to take any new ones. . . . #homeonwheels #homeiswhereyouparkit #outsideisfree #goexplore #solotraveler #travelingdog #girlsinvans #kangoocamper #tinyhouseonwheels #tinyhomeonwheels #vanlifeexplorers #vanlifeEurope #vandwelling
Mariana un día, cansada de su rutina como empleada administrativa, dejó su empleo y en el 2016 adaptó una Van para viajar con Odie en una recorrido libre y sin restricciones por el mundo.
Pam the Van
Su camioneta Van fue adaptada por ella hasta convertirla en una cómoda casa rodante perfecta a sus viajes, la llamó Pam.
Poor Odie boy has been going through a lot in the past few weeks: he gave me the biggest scare by having a little seizure, hurt his back leg from stepping out of the van and overall has been feeling quite poorly. . We went to two different vets, got his blood checked and switched meds and he seems to be feeling a little better. . So hard to see your pup in pain, never know if you're taking the right decision ��. . Thank you for all of your lovely comments and tips you gave me on youtube, means a lot. . Also, I've been real bad at this Instagram game and haven't given any updates in a while! . We have left Pam for a little over a month to travel on a much more spacious van with @mavieenvan . You can follow the journey on YouTube, I'm much more consistent over there ��. . . . #homeonwheels #homeiswhereyouparkit #outsideisfree #goexplore #solotraveler #travelingdog #girlsinvans #kangoocamper #tinyhouseonwheels #tinyhomeonwheels #vanlifeexplorers #vanlifeEurope #vandwelling #wintervanlife #vanlifediaries
En su blog Pam the Van encontrarás un registro de sus viajes con odie, además de consejos y de más opiniones y anecdotas de lo que ha visto Mariana mientras viaja.
Maaaa Boy ��. . Many suggested that I'd try giving CBD oil to help with Odie's arthritis so I did. . He's been on it for the past two months and it does seem to soothe the pain. . The vet said that he's doing great and gave him some extra anti inflammatory to use on bad days. . Thank you for all your tips, we soooo appreciate them! . PS no we are nowhere warm, this is a picture from last summer �� . . . . #homeonwheels #homeiswhereyouparkit #outsideisfree #goexplore #solotraveler #travelingdog #girlsinvans #kangoocamper #tinyhouseonwheels #tinyhomeonwheels #vanlifeexplorers #vanlifeEurope #vandwelling
Comentarios