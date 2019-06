Desaparece en su cumpleaños y lo hallan muerto en Nueva Jersey

State Police Recover Body of Missing Swimmer



Last evening at approximately 6:09 p.m., members of the NJSP Marine Services Unit and T.E.A.M.S. Unit recovered the body of Avinash Kuna, 32, of Parsippany, N.J., from Henderson Cove on Lake Hopatcong.https://t.co/qybUgKUVyk pic.twitter.com/0TCwiig87b