Día Internacional del Asteroide: Por qué se celebra hoy 30 de junio

30 June is #AsteroidDay2020. On #AsteroidDay we honor #Antinous the #NearEarth #Asteroid. It's one of the #Apollo #Asteroids named for #Classical #deities. It passed by #Earth in 1992, 1999 and will be back later this century. Could visit us with a bang: https://t.co/y11N58P1EO pic.twitter.com/yczEyR2acM