Donald Trump quería bombardear México para acabar con el narco, según Mark Esper

1/1 Conroe (United States), 30/01/2022.- Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally, held outdoors at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, Texas, USA, 29 January 2022. Trump has been holding rallies at various locations as mid-term election races heat up. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL WYKE - MICHAEL WYKE EFE, EPA