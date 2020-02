El trágico funeral de 3 niños que conmociona a Australia

Hello, I want to inform You, Your Family, Cousins and Friends that Veronique Sakr (Daughter of Bob and Bridget) of Basloukit and Anthony, Angelina and Sienna Abdallah (Children of Daniel and Leila) of Bchamoun has sadly passed away. Here are the details:https://t.co/yrWBlePRuj pic.twitter.com/jSNsT0AqO1