En el aeropuerto de Miami instalan clínica de vacunación COVID-19 para que se vacunen quien desee

#TravelAdvisory: We will be offering the following COVID-19 vaccinations in the North Terminal Auditorium in Concourse D:

��Pfizer: June 1-4 and June 7, 8 am-5 pm

��: https://t.co/qguuRQeIDW



��Johnson & Johnson: June 1-7 and June 10-18, 7 am-6 pm

��: https://t.co/eYkSJJfaRj pic.twitter.com/FivuMsFdtM