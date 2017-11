Encuentran a su abuela enterrada, lo detienen en Canadá

We need all eyes looking for these two who are missing and may be endangered. Call 911 if you have seen these people or vehicle the last couple days.#LoganMott - 15 years old#KristinaFrench - 53 years old



May be in a silver Dodge Dart, 4 doors, Florida tag DLLT42. PLEASE RT pic.twitter.com/wdYkq0bZZB