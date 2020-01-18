Enrique y Meghan pierden sus títulos de la realeza
El anuncio oficial llega después de que la semana pasada los duques de Sussex comunicaran su deseo de dejar la primera línea de la monarquía británica para pasar a ser económicamente independientes
Londres.- El Príncipe Enrique y su esposa, Meghan Markle, no usarán más sus títulos monárquicos y no recibirán fondos públicos, según anunció este sábado el Palacio de Buckingham en un comunicado.
El príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan Markle (quienes recibieron el título de duques de Sussex al contraer matrimonio), informaron a través de un comunicado que ¡renuncian a sus funciones dentro de la Familia Real Británica!; asimismo el hijo de la fallecida Princesa Diana de Gales (Lady Di), resaltó que buscarán su independencia financiera.
La pareja real manifestó que ahora planean equilibrar su tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, continuando honrando su deber hacia la Reina Isabel II, la Commonwealth y sus patrocinios.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Durante el 2019 la Familia Real tuvo que lidiar con las críticas contra Meghan Markle; la situación se volvió tan tensa que Harry terminó demandando a varios diarios sensacionalistas acusados de hostigar a la exactriz estadounidense, como ya lo habían hecho con su madre Diana de Gales, fue en parte, estos detalles, los que hicieron que Meghan y Harry tomaran tan importante decisión.
