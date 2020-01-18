Entérate de lo importante

Enrique y Meghan pierden sus títulos de la realeza

El anuncio oficial llega después de que la semana pasada los duques de Sussex comunicaran su deseo de dejar la primera línea de la monarquía británica para pasar a ser económicamente independientes

Por  EFE

Enrique y Meghan pierden sus títulos y no recibirán fondos públicos(Foto: EFE)

Londres.- El Príncipe Enrique y su esposa, Meghan Markle, no usarán más sus títulos monárquicos y no recibirán fondos públicos, según anunció este sábado el Palacio de Buckingham en un comunicado.

El anuncio oficial llega después de que la semana pasada los duques de Sussex comunicaran su deseo de dejar la primera línea de la monarquía británica para pasar a ser económicamente independientes.

 

El príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan Markle (quienes recibieron el título de duques de Sussex al contraer matrimonio), informaron a través de un comunicado que ¡renuncian a sus funciones dentro de la Familia Real Británica!; asimismo el hijo de la fallecida Princesa Diana de Gales (Lady Di), resaltó que buscarán su independencia financiera. 

La pareja real manifestó que ahora planean equilibrar su tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, continuando honrando su deber hacia la Reina Isabel II, la Commonwealth y sus patrocinios. 

Durante el 2019 la Familia Real tuvo que lidiar con las críticas contra Meghan Markle; la situación se volvió tan tensa que Harry terminó demandando a varios diarios sensacionalistas acusados de hostigar a la exactriz estadounidense, como ya lo habían hecho con su madre Diana de Gales, fue en parte, estos detalles, los que hicieron que Meghan y Harry tomaran tan importante decisión.

 
