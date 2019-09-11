Entró en casa de Taylor Swift y ahora en el campo de golf de Trump
Su travesura causó al menos $ 20,000 dólares en daños
Nueva Jersey.- Un hombre, según la policía, irrumpió en la mansión frente a la playa de Taylor Swift en Rhode Island el mes pasado está acusado de conducir su automóvil al campo de golf Bedminster del presidente Trump y hacer donas, o giros, que causaron al menos $ 20,000 en daños.
Las autoridades fueron llamadas al Trump National Golf Course al menos dos veces este mes, dijo el fiscal del condado de Somerset, Michael Robertson, en un comunicado.
Un empleado informó por primera vez que vio un automóvil tocando música a todo volumen y haciendo giros en el hoyo 11 alrededor de las 5:30 p.m. el 3 de septiembre, dijo Robertson.
Un automóvil hizo más maniobras de este tipo en el green número 13 el domingo, dijo. Ambos incidentes causaron daños acumulados de aproximadamente $ 20,000 dólares.
Richard J. McEwan, 26, of Milford had also previously been charged with breaking into Taylor Swift's mansion and taking off his shoes. https://t.co/MT98FN3Izz pic.twitter.com/Zmd84pmJzz— White House Patch (@WhiteHousePatch) 11 de septiembre de 2019
Una investigación determinó que el vehículo era un Ford Focus 2006 perteneciente a Richard Joseph McEwan, de 26 años, el sospechoso que presuntamente también irrumpió en la casa de Swift en Rhode Island, dijo Robertson.
Un portavoz de la Organización Trump dijo a nj.com que McEwan "será procesado en toda la extensión de la ley". La policía de Bedminster no pudo ser contactada para hacer comentarios.
Cuando las autoridades detuvieron a McEwan en la casa frente a la playa de Swift, le dijo a los policías que se había quitado los zapatos "para ser cortés", dijo el jefe de policía de Westerly, Shawn Lacey.
Taylor Swift manda apoyo económico a un fanático
Taylor Swift le envió a una de sus fanáticas una razonable cantidad para ayudarla a pagar su matrícula de colegio, Ayersha Khurram de Toronto recibió más de $6,300 dólares de parte de la cantante, así lo compartió la joven en su instagram el lunes pasado.
La chica publicó el aviso que recibió sobre el gran deposito de parte de 'Taylor Nation', con la gran cantidad enviada de Swift, además de una tierna nota que decía: "Ayesha, aprende chica. ¡Te quiero! Taylor".
"Publiqué sobre la lucha para pagar la matrícula. dos horas después, recibo esto en mi correo electrónico. No tengo palabras y no puedo parar de llorar", escribió la joven en la descripción de su publicación.
La chica publicó un vídeo en su Tumblr donde entre lágrimas afirma no poder escribir por que no puede formar las palabras de lo agradecida que estaba con la cantante de 'ME!'.
También le dedicó un mensaje a Taylor, ella dijo: "Taylor, te amo mucho" entre lágrimas. "Cada vez en mi vida que he estado pasando por algo, has estado ahí para mí... ¡gracias, te amo tanto!", expresó la joven.
Ayesha es una gran fanática de Taylor, en el instagram de la jove hace presencia la admiración que tiene por ella y que también ya tuvo la oportunidad de conocerla y convivir en persona con ella.
