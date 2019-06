Es arrestado por robar flotadores de alberca para tener intimidad

FLOAT FIX? #PalmBay man breaks into backyard pool screens, steals 75 pool floats over 7 month period. @PalmBayPD says 35 yr old Christopher Monnin tells police he ‘sexually gratified’ himself w/ the floats at a vacant house, instead of raping women @MyNews13 #Brevard #Florida pic.twitter.com/OsFyCEvazD