Espectacular abuela de 54 años posa en tanguita para revista
Belleza, jovialidad y experiencia son posibles, una espectacular abuela de 54 años posa en tanguita para revista. Paulina Porizkova luce sexy y atrevida como cualquier jovencita, ella posa sin pena a las cámaras y es una excelente modelo. Como toda una profesional y con más experiencia, posó después de 26 años para la misma publicación.
Ella demuestra que la edad es solo un número, dado que a sus más de 50 años goza de belleza y un espectacular cuerpo tal y como lo demuestra en una revista de trajes de baño en la que salió en la portada y donde la modelo luce radiante y con una seguridad envidiable.
Paulina comparte su trabajo en sus redes sociales y es ahí donde se puede observar su belleza en espectaculares locaciones donde fueron tomadas las fotografías para la revista.
I hope we all understand that a photoshoot is in part a magic trick. You have been made up by the best people in the business; had hair added and blown and sprayed and makeup expertly applied so it looks perfectly natural and you are just the best version of yourself. You have tried on a hundred bathing suits and bikinis, and only the most flattering have been selected.A great photographer will know exactly where to put you for the best light, and make you feel confident by telling you how beautiful you are - on repeat. Your body shines with a fake tan and bronzers. And then you can shoot endless frames to only capture one single moment on camera. And that perfect moment will be taken to an artist who will make sure any tiny flaws are erased. None of us look like we do in photos - in real life. (for photos of what I look like with no make up and no magic, check out the fitting photos.)Here are the magicians responsible: @mj_day the brain of the project, and selector of the most flattering suits, @yutsai88 the eyes of the project, a photographer of incredible charm and charisma besides being a master of light, @tracymurphymua spectacular effects master, making me look perfectly natural but so much better, @jrugg8 for that amazing head of hair and a spectacularly bad photo of the two of us ��. #sexydoesnothaveanexpirationdate
La modelo no tiene pudor en posar en topless con solo una tanguita y una mano cubriendo sus pechos.
"La sensualidad no tiene edad", escribió la modelo junto a un video en el que posa. Asimismo también habló en otras de sus publicaciones de la magia de los photoshoots, resaltó que la verdadera magia la logran los fotógrafos con los ángulos en que capturan la imagen.
Paulina estuvo por primera vez en Sports Illustrated con 28 años de edad.
La mujer compartió que se sentía cómoda con el equipo de foto y que ella es la modelo de mayor edad de la reconocida revista de trajes de baño.
Well, here it is folks, the REVEAL! I’m in the Sport Illustrated Swimsuit as just one of the core girls (not a special insert) at the age of nearly 54. @mj_day, the chief editor who is in my mind the one most responsible for inclusive body type and skin color in the fashion and beauty world, decided to tackle the final barrier- age. And thumbs up for the incomparable @christiebrinkley, who appeared in the issue last year, proving being sexy is ageless.#sexydoesnothaveanexpirationdate
La modelo comparte rutinas de ejercicio y belleza en redes sociales, gusta de mantenerse activa.
