Estados Unidos supera los 178.300 muertos y 5,77 millones de contagios de coronavirus

Daily #COVID19 data trends for August 25, 2020:

�� U.S. new cases: 38,045

�� U.S. positivity ratio: 5.38%

���� New cases rising: CA, TX, GA

�� New cases rising: India, U.S., Spain



