Estuvo a nada de morir bajo una capa de hielo, todo por un Tik Tok
El influencer comenta que los ojos se le congelaron por un momento y que estuvo a nada de morir
Utah, Estados Unidos.- Un influencer de las redes sociales se ha abierto sobre cómo estuvo a punto de ahogarse mientras filmaba un video para TikTok.
El lunes, Jason Clark compartió un clip en Instagram que lo muestra atrapado debajo de una capa de hielo en un lago congelado.
La idea era que nadaría en el agua helada frente a la cámara como parte de un truco para sus seguidores.
Pero como muestra el video, Clark luchó para volver a trazar sus golpes bajo el agua y permaneció debajo del hielo durante mucho más tiempo de lo planeado, lo que provocó que sus globos oculares se congelaran temporalmente. "Nunca he estado tan cerca de morir", escribió Clark en el pie de foto.
No pensé que mis globos oculares se congelarían tan rápido. La superficie del agua donde estaba el agujero no se veía diferente al fondo del hielo, continuó.
“Cuando volteé y sentí hielo sólido, pensé que estaba en el hoyo. Cuando no estaba allí, fue cuando decidí regresar y seguir el polvo que pateé.
Luego intenté romper el hielo con la espalda, como pueden ver en el video. No sé qué me hizo dar la vuelta por última vez.
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video. ��: @abbytodolist was filming. When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation.
Clark escribió que tenía "tan poca respiración" y que ya no podía ver nada.
"Había aceptado que era eso y no iba a lograrlo", agregó. “Moví mi mano hacia lo que pensé que era solo una mancha de hielo más liviana y mi mano salió.
Entonces obtuve un montón de energía para ponerme de pie. Me tomó dos o tres respiraciones recuperar mi visión después de volver a aparecer.
A pesar del incidente, Clark nadó debajo del hielo por segunda vez. En una publicación posterior en Instagram, Clark compartió un video de la experiencia, explicando que "fue un poco mejor".
No te pierdas las últimas noticias
Suscríbete a las notificaciones y entérate de todo
Comentarios