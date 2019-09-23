Selecciona tu región
Mundo

Fallece el chef Carl Ruiz a los 44 años víctima de un infarto

El famoso chef latino Carl Ruiz murió el pasado sábado a los 44 años víctima de un infarto, dejando un hueco irremplazable en el mundo de la cocina

Por  Raúl Durán

El chef Carl Ruiz murió el pasado sábado a los 44 años en Baltimore.(Foto: Twitter)

El chef Carl Ruiz murió el pasado sábado a los 44 años en Baltimore. | Foto: Twitter

Baltimore.- El chef cubano-americano Carl Ruiz, famoso por su partición en el canal estadounidense Food Network, murió el pasado sábado a los 44 años a causa de un supuesto infarto mientras estaba en Baltimore (EU).

Su repentina muerte ha conmocionado al mundo de la cocina, donde el latino gozaba de gran fama y presencia. Además de aparecer en el famoso canal televisivo, Ruiz era dueño del restaurante "La Cubana", el cual había inaugurado este mismo año en la ciudad de Nueva York.

 

A través de redes sociales, amigos y colegas del fallecido chef expresaron su tristeza y sorpresa por la inesperada muerte de "Carlito", como era conocido en el restaurante del cual era dueño.

Tú nos enseñaste cómo disfrutar cada momento al máximo y no vivir preguntándonos qué pasaría si...", tuiteó el chef Jet Tila tras la muerte de su amigo.

Guy Fieri, quien coincidió con Ruiz en Food Network también se mostró conmocionado por el suceso. A través de su cuenta de Twitter compartió un mensaje dedicado al talentoso chef latino, acompañado de una foto:

"Tengo el corazón roto porque mi amigo chef Carl Ruiz se ha ido. No tengo palabras para describir lo gran amigo que era para mí y mi familia. Su capacidad para hacerme reír y sonreír en cualquier circunstancia solo se veía opada por su talento como chef".

El restaurante "La Cubana", fundado por Ruiz, también compartió un conmovedor mensaje a través de su cuenta de Instagram en honor a su propietario:

"No hay palabras que puedan expresar nuestra tristeza por la abrupta pérdida de nuestro querido amigo y hermano. Más allá de su inmenso talento culinario, la perdurable personalidad nunca falló en entretener, iluminar y edificar a cada persona que se encontraba en sus aventuras "Ruizianas".

 

más sobre este tema

Comentarios

Comentarios

Más de mundo