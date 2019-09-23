Fallece el chef Carl Ruiz a los 44 años víctima de un infarto
El famoso chef latino Carl Ruiz murió el pasado sábado a los 44 años víctima de un infarto, dejando un hueco irremplazable en el mundo de la cocina
Baltimore.- El chef cubano-americano Carl Ruiz, famoso por su partición en el canal estadounidense Food Network, murió el pasado sábado a los 44 años a causa de un supuesto infarto mientras estaba en Baltimore (EU).
Su repentina muerte ha conmocionado al mundo de la cocina, donde el latino gozaba de gran fama y presencia. Además de aparecer en el famoso canal televisivo, Ruiz era dueño del restaurante "La Cubana", el cual había inaugurado este mismo año en la ciudad de Nueva York.
A través de redes sociales, amigos y colegas del fallecido chef expresaron su tristeza y sorpresa por la inesperada muerte de "Carlito", como era conocido en el restaurante del cual era dueño.
Tú nos enseñaste cómo disfrutar cada momento al máximo y no vivir preguntándonos qué pasaría si...", tuiteó el chef Jet Tila tras la muerte de su amigo.
You taught us how to enjoy every moment to the fullest and not live wondering what if! You are gone way too soon @carlruiz ! I will always be #ruizing! You will be remembered by us all! #RIP my friend. Thank you @guyfieri for bringing Carl into all of our lives. #GGG pic.twitter.com/4g3Xyfq9kH— Jet Tila (@jettila) September 22, 2019
Guy Fieri, quien coincidió con Ruiz en Food Network también se mostró conmocionado por el suceso. A través de su cuenta de Twitter compartió un mensaje dedicado al talentoso chef latino, acompañado de una foto:
"Tengo el corazón roto porque mi amigo chef Carl Ruiz se ha ido. No tengo palabras para describir lo gran amigo que era para mí y mi familia. Su capacidad para hacerme reír y sonreír en cualquier circunstancia solo se veía opada por su talento como chef".
I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone. I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef. pic.twitter.com/einY8qp7wf— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) September 22, 2019
El restaurante "La Cubana", fundado por Ruiz, también compartió un conmovedor mensaje a través de su cuenta de Instagram en honor a su propietario:
"No hay palabras que puedan expresar nuestra tristeza por la abrupta pérdida de nuestro querido amigo y hermano. Más allá de su inmenso talento culinario, la perdurable personalidad nunca falló en entretener, iluminar y edificar a cada persona que se encontraba en sus aventuras "Ruizianas".
On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz. No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother. Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl's larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures. His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds. He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked—with “dancing always” as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl's legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito. . To honor the work you loved so much Chef, La Cubana will continue your work in establishing The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs. . We love you! You are already missed. Rest easy ����
