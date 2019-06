Falso George Clooney es detenido por dirigir falsa línea de ropa

Arizona officers were caught using excessive force and threatening to shoot a pregnant mother over an alleged shoplifting incident. #PhoenixPD do the right thing. These officers are unfit to serve. #BarbieIsForLittleBlackGirlsToo #DravonAmes #IeshaHarper https://t.co/YjMhXPRTUN pic.twitter.com/vz1Vurg9Wn