Freddy tiene Récord Guinness del perro más grande del mundo

Freddy es un can de origen británico y mide 2.30 metros, de la cabeza a la cola, quien además de sorprender a quien se topa con el animal, también les causa mucho temor por su gran tamaño

Por  Ivette Vazquez

Freddy tiene Récord Guinness del perro más grande del mundo(Foto: Instagram)

Se llama Freddy y es el perro más grande del mundo; se trata de un gran danés quien Guinness World Records le otorgó dicho titulo.

Freddy es un can de origen británico y mide 2.30 metros, de la cabeza a la cola, quien además de sorprender a quien se topa con el animal, también les causa mucho temor por su gran tamaño.

 

Freddy un animal tierno y noble, sin embargo, solo sale a pasear a la calle cuando no hay perros, también le gusta mucho jugar con su hermanita hermanita de nombre Fleur.

Su dueña Claire Stoneman, informó que desde su nacimiento de Freddy ya era un cachorrito más grande que un perro normal.

Claire resaltó que la comida favorita de Freddy es el pollo y los sofás, ya ha destrozado algunos.

Cabe destacar que Freddy, forma parte del libro Guinness de los récords, desde el año 2016, y dudamos que alguien le pueda arrebatar su titulo. 

 

Comentarios

