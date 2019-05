Hombre es despedido por orinar la tumba de un muerto por cáncer

What an update! Only @KimberlyDavisTV was there as Bryan Bellace apologized to the father of Christian Clopp. Police charged Bellace after a video surfaced of him urinating on a memorial in Mays Landing for 9y/o Clopp, who died of cancer 7 yrs ago. https://t.co/NHFTZJ5Kix pic.twitter.com/hjTqCPbLuW