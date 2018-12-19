Hombre ingresa a hospital y ataca a tres personas con un machete
Un hombre entró al hospital y atacó a las tres personas
Londres.- Tres personas fueron atacadas con un machete en un hospital del este de Londres (Reino Unido).
#TowerHamlets— London 999 Feed (@999London) 19 de diciembre de 2018
BREAKING - TRIPLE STABBING:
Three people have been brutally stabbed at St Stephen’s Health Care Centre on St Stephen’s Road in #Bow, #E3.
Police including armed officers were called at 11.06am.
A man was detained nearby and taken to hospital.
Video: @OOlere pic.twitter.com/OF4pGCfqJy
La agresión se registró este miércoles en el hospital ubicado en la calle St. Stephen en Tower Hamlets. Las personas heridas reciben atención médica y el lugar fue acordonado.
Terrible scene at Roman Road, E3 as done with machete went on a stabbing spree in a local surgery. pic.twitter.com/dvgGzcYu2U— Onuoha Olere (@OOlere) 19 de diciembre de 2018
La policía indicó que el agresor fue arrestado cerca del lugar de los hechos, citó Expreso.com.pe.
