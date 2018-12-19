Ahora puedes personalizar la edición que más se ajusta a tus preferencias.

Nuevo
Mundo

Hombre ingresa a hospital y ataca a tres personas con un machete

Un hombre entró al hospital y atacó a las tres personas 

Avatar de El Debate

Por: El Debate

Los heridos reciben atención médica. Foto ilustrativa Pxhere.com

Los heridos reciben atención médica. Foto ilustrativa Pxhere.com

Londres.- Tres personas fueron atacadas con un machete en un hospital del este de Londres (Reino Unido).

La agresión se registró este miércoles en el hospital ubicado en la calle St. Stephen en Tower Hamlets. Las personas heridas reciben atención médica y el lugar fue acordonado.

La policía indicó que el agresor fue arrestado cerca del lugar de los hechos, citó Expreso.com.pe.

 
 
 
En esta nota:
Lee también

Comentarios

TE RECOMENDAMOS