Importante concurso de belleza cancela por coronavirus
Los organizadores nformaron que debido a las graves circunstancias que rodean la proliferación del coronavirus, Miss Charm Beauty Pageant 2020, se ha pospuesto
Vietnam.- Por medio de un comunicado publicado en su cuenta oficia del Instagram, Miss Charm International, informó que se tomó la decisión de posponer el certamen que estaba programado para Marzo de este año en la Ciudad Ho Chi Minh en Vietnam, por motivos de coronavirus.
Esto debido a las graves circunstancias que rodean la proliferación del coronavirus, así como su complejidad, se notifica que Miss Charm Beauty Pageant 2020, que originalmente se programó en marzo de 2020 en la ciudad de Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, se ha pospuesto, aseguraron los organizadores.
Asimismo, informó que las aerolíneas están cancelando sus rutas, por los más de 81.109 casos a nivel mundial, 38 países, territorios o áreas con casos confirmados de COVID-19 antes del 25 de febrero de 2020, según informó la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS).
A pesar de nuestra buena preparación y entusiasmo para dar la bienvenida a nuestros gloriosos concursantes de todo el mundo, tenemos que priorizar la salud y la seguridad de los concursantes, artistas, patrocinadores y personal
MISS CHARM 2020 POSTPONEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT To partners and our dear fans, According to the Situation Report of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from World Health Organization (WHO), 81.109 reported cases are confirmed globally,38 countries, territories or areas with reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 by the 25th of February 2020. As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 spreads globally, airlines are canceling their routes. In view of the serious circumstances surrounding the coronavirus proliferation as well as its complexity, notice is hereby given that Miss Charm Beauty Pageant 2020 which is originally scheduled in March 2020 at Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam has been postponed. Despite our well preparation and excitement to welcome our glorious contestants from all over the world, we have to prioritize the health and safety of the contestants, performers, patrons and staff. The decision has been made in terms of the worldwide efforts in taking preventative measures to curb and contain the escalating coronavirus epidemic. In spite of our regretness for this delay, there is a deep understanding that we need to have the responsibility to raise up the awareness and not put the others at risk. The new date for the contest will be announced later. We sincerely apologize to all fans who are looking forward to the contest and we appreciate your understanding, cooperation and support. Last but not least, we wish all the best to the brave warriors fighting in the frontline of the epidemic. May good health envelop the people and the World. Sincerely,
La decisión se ha tomado en términos de los esfuerzos mundiales para tomar medidas preventivas para frenar y contener la creciente epidemia de coronavirus. Asimismo, dijo que a pesar de su arrepentimiento por este retraso, hay un profundo entendimiento de que se necesita tener la responsabilidad de crear conciencia y no poner a los demás en riesgo.
Aunque todavía no hay nueva fecha para el concurso, aseguraron que se anunciará más adelante, por lo que se disculparon con todos los fanáticos que esperan el concurso y agradecieron su comprensión, cooperación y apoyo.
