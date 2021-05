Joe Biden anuncia que destinará mil millones para proteger comunidades, en la próxima temporada de huracanes

WATCH: Highlights from NOAA’s 2021 Atlantic #HurricaneSeason Outlook that was issued today. More details at https://t.co/bzKuNgNmlC



[Captioned version of this video w/ transcript can be found at https://t.co/e5bfY4RqEV]@NOAA @NWSCPC #HurricaneOutlook pic.twitter.com/s5bz1GI6DT