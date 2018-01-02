Heather Mosher murió 18 horas después de casarse. Foto Instagram

Joven cumple su sueño antes de cerrar sus ojos para siempre

A Heather Mosher le detectaron un tumor en los senos y murió 18 horas después de cumplir su sueño
Fue un 23 de diciembre del 2016 cuando Heather Mosher recibió una desalentadora noticia al acudir  al médico. Le detectaron un tumor en los pechos.

Ese mismo día y en medio de la tristeza, el novio de la joven de 31 años le prometió no dejarla sola y enfrentar el duro camino juntos. David le propuso matrimonio.

Sin duda, Heather necesitaba el apoyo de su familia y del amor de su vida para enfrentar esta terrible enfermedad.

David y Heather llevaban un año de relación y él no dudó en tomar la decisión para demostrarle a su amada que estaría junto a ella en todo momento.

A pocos días de que la vida de la joven diera un drástico giro, llegó otra desalentadora noticia, los médicos le informaron a Heather que el cáncer era agresivo y el tratamiento debía ser igual de fuerte para combatirlo, por lo que Mosher inició el duro tratamiento, citó Noticias Caracol.

Tras nueve meses de combatir contra esta terrible enfermedad, la salud de Heather empeoró. El tumor había afectado el cerebro, pero aún así la joven no se dio por vencida y siguió con el tratamiento.

Luego de otros dos meses, Heather fue entubada para que pudiera respirar. Mientras ella luchaba, se acercaba el día de la boda, pactada para el 30 de diciembre de 2017.

Los médicos daban pocas esperanzas y dudaban que Heather estuviera con vida para esa fecha. Tras las pocas esperanzas, David y Heather decidieron adelantar una semana su boda.

 Heather lució espectacular en su boda, un vestido blanco y un ramo acompañaron a la joven que anhelaba que llegara ese día.

David y Heather disfrutaron de la unión. Hubo pastel, sonrisas y mucho amor alrededor de esta pareja. Tristemente, la previsión de los médicos se hizo real, y la joven murió 18 horas después de haber contraído matrimonio.

“Sus últimas palabras fueron sus votos”, dijo una de las damas de honor.

“La tierra se congeló ayer cuando el calor de tu luz ascendió para estar con Dios por la eternidad”, expresó su amiga Christina Lee, quien quiso inmortalizar su amor y tomó las fotografías de la boda.

