Joven cumple su sueño antes de cerrar sus ojos para siempre
Fue un 23 de diciembre del 2016 cuando Heather Mosher recibió una desalentadora noticia al acudir al médico. Le detectaron un tumor en los pechos.
Ese mismo día y en medio de la tristeza, el novio de la joven de 31 años le prometió no dejarla sola y enfrentar el duro camino juntos. David le propuso matrimonio.
Sin duda, Heather necesitaba el apoyo de su familia y del amor de su vida para enfrentar esta terrible enfermedad.
David y Heather llevaban un año de relación y él no dudó en tomar la decisión para demostrarle a su amada que estaría junto a ella en todo momento.
Heather chose to spend her last hours celebrating surrounded by people she loved and who loved her. How do I know God is real? Because He was filling her with joy despite the fact that outwardly her body was failing. She chose to let God carry her, instead of wasting her last hours angry at him for allowing this illness. And carry her he did. He carried her home.
A pocos días de que la vida de la joven diera un drástico giro, llegó otra desalentadora noticia, los médicos le informaron a Heather que el cáncer era agresivo y el tratamiento debía ser igual de fuerte para combatirlo, por lo que Mosher inició el duro tratamiento, citó Noticias Caracol.
Tras nueve meses de combatir contra esta terrible enfermedad, la salud de Heather empeoró. El tumor había afectado el cerebro, pero aún así la joven no se dio por vencida y siguió con el tratamiento.
Luego de otros dos meses, Heather fue entubada para que pudiera respirar. Mientras ella luchaba, se acercaba el día de la boda, pactada para el 30 de diciembre de 2017.
Los médicos daban pocas esperanzas y dudaban que Heather estuviera con vida para esa fecha. Tras las pocas esperanzas, David y Heather decidieron adelantar una semana su boda.
Heather's mother, Linda Lindsay, poured out light, love and support on Heather and all of us who were there with her. The amount of strength her mom showed could only be possible because of her unwavering faith in God, despite the certainty she would lose her only daughter on this earth. Her outpouring of selfless love reminded me of Heather's reaction to tragedy in other's lives. Heather has shown me this same care when I was in a very dark and hopeless place. She learned this language of love from her family and was able to comfort others in this same way. Like mother like daughter. Missing you this Christmas morning, Heather, but I know you are celebrating with the one who gives us the real joy and peace of the Christmas season. Sing and dance with the angels for me today. Merry Christmas my dear friend!
Heather lució espectacular en su boda, un vestido blanco y un ramo acompañaron a la joven que anhelaba que llegara ese día.
David y Heather disfrutaron de la unión. Hubo pastel, sonrisas y mucho amor alrededor de esta pareja. Tristemente, la previsión de los médicos se hizo real, y la joven murió 18 horas después de haber contraído matrimonio.
I am in awe of the strength Dave's love inspired in Heather even in her last hours. She was his great love and he was hers. I pray these moments give Dave the same strength now to carry on the legacy of their love. Heather, you are greatly missed. The earth froze yesterday as the warmth of your light ascended to be with God for eternity. Until we meet again my dear friend. Watch over us. Original post from 12/24/17.
“Sus últimas palabras fueron sus votos”, dijo una de las damas de honor.
“La tierra se congeló ayer cuando el calor de tu luz ascendió para estar con Dios por la eternidad”, expresó su amiga Christina Lee, quien quiso inmortalizar su amor y tomó las fotografías de la boda.
Comentarios