Joven mujer asegura el fantasma de su amante rico la acosa
Una joven y guapa mujer asegura que el “fantasma de su difunto amante”, un hombre rico, que la llenaba de regalos caros, con quien mantuvo una larga relación, la acosa después de su muerte.
Hace una año su “Sugar Daddy” de nombre Brad, a la edad de 47 años, murió a causa de un ataque al corazón y diabetes no tratada.
Tuvimos una relación increíblemente tóxica y, en última instancia, desearía nunca haberlo conocido
I NEVER EVEN WANTED A SUGAR DADDY. He hired me, He begged me I fought him the whole time. I was not looking for one and I wouldn’t have ever known him otherwise. They coming in weak though saying my government name, telling me I have 24 hours to remove the post. Uhm no. Brad might have been good to them and they feel hurt by MY experience and how I chose to get closure but they only have THEIR experience with him. They got their money and they didn’t have to be romantic with him. Their Brad and my Brad are two different people. I have way more tea on this man so if they want to threaten me, I threaten back to say even MORE. Leave me be with my little piece of grief. Squares should NEVER come after real heauxs.
Lydia Dupra, también conocida como “The Heaux Mentor”, según lo publicado por La Opinión, en el tiempo que estuvieron juntos, el hombre la trató con todo tipo de lujos, desde joyas de Cartier hasta bolsos caros, incluso le compró un caballo de carreras.
Dupra, ahora confiesa que está siendo perseguida por algo sobre natural que podria ser el espiritu de su antigua paraje, por lo que le dedicó un mensaje:
"Hace exactamente un año, falleció mi sugar daddy, Brad. Tan horrible como fue, estoy sentada aquí y tratando de desenterrar un buen recuerdo para recordarlo en este día. Así que aquí está:
Brad, me compraste mi primer par de Louboutins, mi primer Birkin y mi primer y único caballo de carreras
Exactly one year ago, my sugar daddy Brad passed away. He was 47 and died because of a heart attack and untreated diabetes. We had an incredibly toxic relationship and ultimately I wish I never met him. As horrible as he was, I am sitting here and trying to dig up a good memory to remember him on this day. So here it is: Brad, you bought me my first pair of Louboutins, my first Birkin and my first and only race horse �� You understood the value of my time and for that, I honor you with my time today by making this post for you. I still don’t forgive you for taking me out of the will after you attacked me while you were on whippets. However, you knew I would always be okay and yes....I’ve been living a double life this whole time with the guy you thought was my gay bodyguard and I’m also an author and serial entrepreneur. So, let’s call it even. I will finally visit you one of these days. Rest In Peace. PS please don’t haunt me again. -Demanda
Entendiste el valor de mi tiempo y por eso, te honro con mi tiempo de hoy al hacer este post para ti. Aunque todavía no te perdono por haberme sacado del testamento.
Sin embargo, sabías que siempre estaría bien y sí …. He estado viviendo una doble vida todo el tiempo que estuve contigo. Estabas en lo cierto cuando decías que me acostaba con mi guardaespaldas gay.
También soy actriz y empresaria de entretenimiento para adultos. Te visitaré uno de estos días. Descansa en paz. PD por favor, no me persigas de nuevo".
Asegurando que desearía nunca haberlo conocido.
