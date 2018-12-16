Ahora puedes personalizar la edición que más se ajusta a tus preferencias.

Joven mujer asegura el fantasma de su amante rico la acosa

Dupra, ahora confiesa que está siendo perseguida por algo sobre natural que podría ser el espíritu de su antigua paraje, por lo que le dedicó un mensaje

Ivette Vazquez

Hace un año falleció su pareja y asegura que hoy la persigue.(Imagen temática. Foto: Pixabay)

Una joven y guapa mujer asegura que el “fantasma de su difunto amante”, un hombre rico, que la llenaba de regalos caros, con quien mantuvo una larga relación, la acosa después de su muerte.

Hace una año su “Sugar Daddy” de nombre Brad, a la edad de 47 años, murió a causa de un ataque al corazón y diabetes no tratada.

Tuvimos una relación increíblemente tóxica y, en última instancia, desearía nunca haberlo conocido

Lydia Dupra, también conocida como “The Heaux Mentor”, según lo publicado por La Opinión, en el tiempo que estuvieron juntos, el hombre la trató con todo tipo de lujos, desde joyas de Cartier hasta bolsos caros, incluso le compró un caballo de carreras.

Dupra, ahora confiesa que está siendo perseguida por algo sobre natural que podria ser el espiritu de su antigua paraje, por lo que le dedicó un mensaje:

"Hace exactamente un año, falleció mi sugar daddy, Brad. Tan horrible como fue, estoy sentada aquí y tratando de desenterrar un buen recuerdo para recordarlo en este día. Así que aquí está:

Brad, me compraste mi primer par de Louboutins, mi primer Birkin y mi primer y único caballo de carreras

Entendiste el valor de mi tiempo y por eso, te honro con mi tiempo de hoy al hacer este post para ti. Aunque todavía no te perdono por haberme sacado del testamento.

Sin embargo, sabías que siempre estaría bien y sí …. He estado viviendo una doble vida todo el tiempo que estuve contigo. Estabas en lo cierto cuando decías que me acostaba con mi guardaespaldas gay.

También soy actriz y empresaria de entretenimiento para adultos. Te visitaré uno de estos días. Descansa en paz. PD por favor, no me persigas de nuevo".

Asegurando que desearía nunca haberlo conocido.

