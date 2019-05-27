Joven sobrevive a 6 cirugías cerebrales mientras estudiaba medicina
Martínez recibió un diagnóstico devastador como estudiante de pregrado de malformación de Chiari sobreviviendo a 6 cirugías cerebrales
Claudia Martínez, de 28 años, es un milagro andante. También es una estudiante de medicina de cuarto año en el mismo hospital que la ha tratado durante seis cirugías cerebrales.
La nativa de Brawley, California, que se crió en Houston, Texas, quería ser doctora desde que era una niña, pero nunca podría haber imaginado el viaje que la llevaría, lo que ahora describe como "una bendición disfrazada".
Martínez recibió un diagnóstico devastador como estudiante de pregrado en la Universidad de Houston. Afectada por dolores de cabeza y desmayos, se le dijo a Martínez que su afección debilitante se llamaba malformación de Chiari, que involucra tejido cerebral que se extiende hacia la médula espinal. Podría causar parálisis.
Pero a pesar del diagnóstico, las cirugías y la entrada y salida de los hospitales, Martínez se graduó con un 4.0 y fue aceptada en la escuela de medicina de sus sueños, en la Universidad de Texas en Houston, donde estaba siendo atendida.
Today I used Rex, a robotic exoskeleton. The session I had significantly improved my gait and helped teach my body how it is supposed to move and where it is in space. Research is continuously being done on it and I am blessed to be able to use it. Rex has helped me each time I have had to relearn how to walk. #exoskeleton
Mi viaje ha sido largo y en ocasiones me ha parecido imposible, pero lo que me mantiene en marcha es a mis futuros pacientes, dijo Martínez a Fox News.
"Aprendí que no necesariamente necesitamos una cura. Necesitamos inclusión, necesitamos paciencia, necesitamos accesibilidad, y necesitamos personas que estén dispuestas a trabajar con nosotros para darnos los ajustes razonables que, por ley, somos con derecho."
Martínez sufrió un ataque durante su primer año de la escuela de medicina y tuvo que someterse a una cirugía experimental. Durante su tercer año, sufrió un derrame cerebral que la dejó incapaz de funcionar de cuello para abajo.
Fue trasladada al hospital TIRR Memorial Hermann para una intensa rehabilitación neurológica, donde aprendió a caminar, alimentarse, vestirse y bañarse una vez más.
The first time I entered TIRR Memorial Hermann was a little over 2 years ago. I was strapped to a stretcher being wheeled in by EMS. I had just suffered a stroke to my brainstem weeks prior while undergoing an experimental brain surgery. - Initially, I couldn’t function from the neck down and so I was transferred to TIRR to begin my neurorehabilitation, but also, unbeknownst to me, a chance to immerse myself in the field of PM&R with the perspective of both a patient and a medical student. - Alongside several other patients, I started relearning how to do every single thing we take for granted in everyday life. From putting on my clothes, brushing my teeth, to feeding myself, bathing myself, using the bathroom, to opening doors, turning on light switches, carrying a cup, writing, picking up items from the floor, standing up from a chair and walking etc. Together we celebrated in each other’s progress. - After my stroke many around me were so focused on what I could no longer do that many told me I needed to seek another career outside of medicine. But it was my PM&R physician, who at my lowest point in my health functionally, saw my worth and instead welcomed me into her field. - As a medical student, I always wondered what happened to patients when we sent them to inpatient rehab. It took me having more brain surgery, a stroke and admissions to TIRR for me to find out first hand. I thank God everyday for what I’ve gone through, bc it is how I’ve found my calling. I’ve officially decided to pursue a residency in PM&R (Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation). A field 62% of you haven’t heard of. - I want to be on the side of medicine that most people don’t see. I want to work with a population of individuals whose worth and potential is often overlooked and be their advocate. I want to help them see that even though it may be a little different, life can be beautiful again. - I’m looking forward to sharing my future specialty with you all and how PM&R restores lives. I owe all my recovery to my incredible team at TIRR. I’m a product of this institution and I can’t wait to return as a rotating medical student in May. - Hardships are often blessings in disguise.
Martínez ha organizado la Caminata 5k de Conquer Chiari tres veces, recaudando más de $ 55,000 para la investigación de Chiari, y planea realizar la cuarta caminata de este año.
