Jurado se queda dormido y juez lo manda a prisión por 10 días

Please make it make sense? #DEANDRESOMERVILLE

21 YEAR OLD. NEVER ARRESTED NOW ON PROBATION WITH COMMUNITY SERVICE AND A POLICE RECORD FOR MISSING JURY DUTY!!!! YES, I AM YELLING!!!! STOP THE COURTROOM ABUSE OF BLACK AND BROWN WHEN THEY SEE US DARK TANNED CITIZENS OF AMERICA! pic.twitter.com/vOomgP14bb