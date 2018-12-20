La abuela más hermosa del mundo, tiene 50 años y parece de 30
Quien mira la belleza de Jacqueline Berrido, no se imagina que tiene 50 años, una hija de 30 y mucho menos que es abuela
La “abuela más hermosa del mundo”, ese es el título que califica a Jacqueline Berrido Pisano, una mujer que nada pide a las jovencitas. Con 50 años de edad, Jacqueline tiene una hija de 30 años, dos nietas y una belleza envidiable que la hace parecer de 30 años.
Cualquier abuelita desearia mantener la figura de Jacqueline, la cual puede ser observada en su cuenta de Instagram en la que cuenta con más de 500 mil seguidores.
La abuelita comenzó a hacerse famosa al escribir un blog, el cual comenzó a escribir por impulso de su hijo Stefan, quien perdió la vida en el año 2016 a los 23 años. En su memoria Jacqueline decidió seguir escribiendo #rememberStefan.
While strolling around with my granddaughters ��You don’t get into amazing shape by drinking moderate amounts of alcohol, eating moderate amounts of junk food, and exercising moderately a couple times a week. (As You don’t become a billionaire by working 40 hours a week). Extreme results require extreme efforts. Read more on my blog now. Follow the link in my Bio or through my IG stories ���� #lovegetsloveinreturn #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #bethebestversionofyourself #myangel #rememberstefan���� #nofasterthanlife
Esta hermosa mujer bautizada por el diario The Sun como la “abuelita más hermosa del mundo”, nació en la pobreza y el día de hoy es empresaria, habla 5 idiomas y deja a todos sorprendidos con su belleza y su “eterna juventud”.
Jacqueline señaló que para mantenerse en forma debe ser disciplinada.
No obtendrás la figura perfecta si consumes una cantidad moderada de alcohol, una cantidad moderada de comida poco saludable y si haces ejercicio de forma moderada un par de veces a la semana.
Señala que realiza deporte desde los 10 años de edad y es un hábito como lavarse los dientes, “a diario”.
Tonight Saturday 15.12. is my second Bday party ❤️❤️❤️ stay tuned �������� watch my stories and I’ll probably do Live for you ���������� .. Fifty and I love it �������� The winner is : @nourasultani ��������Congratulations ❤️ Please contact us over email up in my Bio for further details ������������������ �� Thank you for all wonderful wishes ❤️❤️❤️❤️My first half of the century ������ ❤️�������������� Enter GIVEAWAY. It’s still enough time. Tonight at 22:30 CET time zone I will announce the lucky girl winner. Imagine YOU to win my gorgeous red dress from above ✨✨��WIN, ENTER NOW������ It is so easy: In order to ENTER TO WIN you must: 1. Follow @realfashionist 2. Follow @vjollca_llapashtica on Instagram 3. In the comments bellow just tag 2 friends who would also love to win. - Anyone who doesn't follows @realfashionist and the @vjollca_llapashtica accounts on the Instagram are disqualified from the contest. I will choose random one of you. The Winner will be announced on 13th December 2018. On my Bday. Time: 22:30 CET time zone. On that same post the name of the winner will appear in the first line. Love you my beautiful divine souls and wish you all good luck #grandmotherthatlovesfashion ❤️ ������ Выиграй это нереальное платье. Рождественский гламурный гив эвей. Для того чтобы учавствовать в гиве тебе всего лишь необходимо: 1. Подпишись на @realfashionist 2. Подпишись на @vjollca_llapashtica 3. В комментариях под этим фото отмечай двоих друзей . Все кто не подпишется на вышеупомянутые аккаунты будет дисквалифицирован. Гив будет длится неделю и я рандомно выберу одного из вас. Победителя я оглашу 13 декабря 2018 в 22.30 по среднеевропейскому времени. В это же время вы увидите имя победителя �� Люблю вас мои дорогие и желаю всем удачи!#lovegetsloveinreturn #bethebestversionofyourself #italy #milan #duomodimilano #wakeupyourdivineside #love #myangel #rememberstefan���� #nofasterthanlife
Un consejo similar da en el caso del dinero, si se desea ser multimillonario se requiere de esfuerzo y trabajo extra, señala la hermosa abuelita.
Good night my beauties �� �� Dont forget to read on my web site today’s post: DO NOT WORRY ABOUT FITTING IN WHEN YOU ARE A CUSTOM MADE ���� link up ���� in Bio. Foto credit : @arian_zamani ❤️ Love his work ����#grandmotherthatlovesfashion #lovegetsloveinreturn #bethebestversionofyourself #italy #florence #wakeupyourdivineside #love #myangel #rememberstefan���� #nofasterthanlife
Jacqueline aconseja que la alimentación diaria esté basada en alimentos orgánicos, preferentemente, verdura,carne, pescados y mariscos; limitar la exposición al sol, no fumar y una rutina de cuidado facial son parte de su vida.
