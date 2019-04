Latinos tienen record de solicitudes de asilo en la Unión Europea

��Latest #asylum trends:



��Latin-American nationals lodge record numbers of applications in February 2019.

����#Venezuelans were the second most common applicants in the EU+, with almost 4 000 applications.



��Press release: https://t.co/l2P1YSBr0w.#EASOAsylumTrends #EASO pic.twitter.com/NltO0kq5iW