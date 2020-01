Maestra de anatomía es acusada de acostarse con un estudiante

Teacher/Coach at Woodlands Christian Academy accused of inappropriate relationship w/student. Lacey Jo Cunningham faces 2nd degree felony, out on bond. Docs show Cunningham had approx 20 sexual encounters w/student. @KPRC2Bill on the story: https://t.co/COKXC2iryq @KPRC2 #hounews pic.twitter.com/spS18cXRN9