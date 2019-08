Maestra es acusada de tener relaciones con menor en el verano

Kendall Burk, 23, charged with raping her 15-yr-old male student, is out of jail. The now fmr Grant County HS teacher had her bail reduced to $25K and could post as little as 10% to get released. Burk lives with her parents in Dry Ridge. #ChildRape #GrantCounty #Child-abuse pic.twitter.com/RGzAG7NV0v