Mark Zuckerberg inventa una caja para dormir para su esposa

El CEO de Facebook reveló que su pareja, Priscilla Chan, sufre alteraciones del sueño, por lo que construyó un dispositivo que la ayuda a dormir mejor

Estados Unidos.- Mark Zuckerberg y su esposa, Priscilla Chan, están experimentando las alegrías de ser padres, incluida la falta de sueño. "Ser madre es difícil, y desde que tuvimos hijos, Priscilla ha tenido dificultades para dormir toda la noche", escribió el domingo el fundador y CEO de Facebook.

La pareja tiene dos niñas. "Se despertará y revisará la hora en su teléfono para ver si los niños podrían despertarse pronto, pero al saber que la hora la estresa no puede quedarse dormida". Para ayudar a Chan a tener más sueño, Zuckerberg utilizó sus conocimientos de ingeniería para idear una "caja para dormir".

Colocado en la mesa de noche de Chan, el dispositivo emite una "luz muy tenue" entre las 6 y las 7 a.m. para hacerle saber si es hora de levantarse. Si no está encendido, Chan sabrá que está bien volver a dormirse.

De esta manera, no tendrá que revisar la hora, lo que puede ser un factor de estrés. "Como ingeniero, construir un dispositivo para ayudar a mi pareja a dormir mejor es una de las mejores maneras en que puedo pensar para expresar mi amor y gratitud", escribió Zuckerberg.

El Dr. Deirdre Conroy, director clínico del programa de medicina conductual del sueño de la Universidad de Michigan, dijo que los problemas de sueño entre padres primerizos son comunes.

 

"Creo que esta idea es genial porque a menudo las personas con insomnio revisan sus teléfonos durante la noche", dijo Conroy. "Cuando verificas el tiempo, eso provoca todo este flujo de preocupaciones ... y crea esta sensación de ansiedad".

A menudo se recomienda que los pacientes con problemas para dormir eviten consultar el reloj durante la noche. Conéctate. "Hay tanto envuelto en el simbolismo de un reloj o un teléfono que esta (caja del sueño) se quita".

