Michelle Obama es la mujer más admirada del mundo según encuesta

Michelle Obama, la ex primera dama, es “la mujer mas admirada” del 2019, en Estados Unidos según una nueva encuesta de Gallup.

Cabe destacar que este sería el segundo año consecutivo que Obama gana este nombramiento, alcanzando la cima de la encuesta de Gallup, al obtener el 15 por ciento de los votos el año pasado.

Sin embargo, el nombramiento de la "mujer más admira" no solo lo ganó en la encuesta de Galluo, si no que también fue nombrada la "mujer más admirada del mundo" en una encuesta de YouGov en julio, superando a Angelina Jolie, Winfrey y la Reina Isabel II, así como a Clinton, según informó The Hill.

Cabe señalar que las encuestas se producen después de la gira mundial de libros de Obama para su libro de memorias más vendido, "Becoming".

Dicho libro publicado en noviembre de 2018, vendió más copias que cualquier otro libro publicado en los Estados Unidos ese año.

A la popular Michelle Obama le sigue la actual primera dama, Melania Trump, quien fue la "más admirada" por el 5 por ciento, según Gallup.

Quienes también estuvieron nominadas para el nombramiento fueron Oprah Winfrey, la exsecretaria de Estado Hillary Clinton y la activista adolescente por el cambio climático Greta Thunberg, quienes obtuvieron el 3 por ciento de los votos cada una.

Asimismo, su esposo Barack Obama, el ex presidente empató con el presidente Trump como el "hombre más admirado" en la encuesta de Gallup, con ambos hombres obteniendo el 18 por ciento de los votos.