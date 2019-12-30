Michelle Obama es la mujer más admirada del mundo según encuesta
Este sería el segundo año consecutivo que Michelle Obama gana este nombramiento, alcanzando la cima de la encuesta de Gallup, al obtener el 15 por ciento de los votos el año pasado
Michelle Obama, la ex primera dama, es “la mujer mas admirada” del 2019, en Estados Unidos según una nueva encuesta de Gallup.
Cabe destacar que este sería el segundo año consecutivo que Obama gana este nombramiento, alcanzando la cima de la encuesta de Gallup, al obtener el 15 por ciento de los votos el año pasado.
Sin embargo, el nombramiento de la "mujer más admira" no solo lo ganó en la encuesta de Galluo, si no que también fue nombrada la "mujer más admirada del mundo" en una encuesta de YouGov en julio, superando a Angelina Jolie, Winfrey y la Reina Isabel II, así como a Clinton, según informó The Hill.
I’m still thinking about the inspiring young people I met in Vietnam and Malaysia, and the stories they shared with me. They’re young women like Dzung, who loved to learn but worried she would have to drop out of school to help to earn money for her family. Fortunately, Dzung had support: @RoomtoRead gave her the chance to continue her studies, and today she owns a convenience store and is one of the only women in her community to own a business. But achieving for herself isn’t enough for Dzung—she’s also funding the education of another girl through @RoomtoRead because as she says, “I want to open the door for other girls like me.” Dzung is just one of the extraordinary young women from the @GirlsOpportunityAlliance community, and through our upcoming special with @YouTube, we’ll be shining a light on adolescent girls’ education around the world. Stay tuned in 2020—I can’t wait to share these stories with you.
Cabe señalar que las encuestas se producen después de la gira mundial de libros de Obama para su libro de memorias más vendido, "Becoming".
Today I stopped by @politicsprose, a local bookstore here in DC, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Becoming. It’s hard to believe that it’s already been a year since I shared my story with the world. Since the #IAmBecoming tour came to a close, I found myself reflecting on many of the conversations I had with so many of you—from the book clubs and community groups I visited to all the thoughtful comments and conversations we had online. I noticed so many of us face a common challenge—that no matter who we are or where we come from, too often, we convince ourselves that our stories don’t matter. So, as we approach a New Year, I wanted to find a way to help us all embrace our own stories. That’s what the Becoming Journal is all about—reflecting on our lives, especially the tiniest details. That’s how we can keep becoming—by seeing our stories for the powerful truths that they are, and then, by reaching out to each other and embracing all the vulnerability, the wisdom, and the twists and turns that both make our journeys so unique—and bind us together so tightly. I’m so excited to share the journal with you. Starting tomorrow, you can get your own copy at becomingmichelleobama.com.
Dicho libro publicado en noviembre de 2018, vendió más copias que cualquier otro libro publicado en los Estados Unidos ese año.
So thrilled to receive a #GRAMMYs nomination! This past year has been such a meaningful, exhilarating ride. I’ve loved hearing your stories and continuing down the road of becoming together. Thank you for every ounce of love and support you’ve shared so generously. #IAmBecoming
A la popular Michelle Obama le sigue la actual primera dama, Melania Trump, quien fue la "más admirada" por el 5 por ciento, según Gallup.
Quienes también estuvieron nominadas para el nombramiento fueron Oprah Winfrey, la exsecretaria de Estado Hillary Clinton y la activista adolescente por el cambio climático Greta Thunberg, quienes obtuvieron el 3 por ciento de los votos cada una.
Growing up in Indonesia and Hawaii instilled in me a sense of cooperation and community. It was meaningful to return to the region with my little sister Maya and spend time with hundreds of emerging @ObamaFoundation leaders from across the Asia Pacific. My message to them was simple: Rejoice in this opportunity to change the world. If we stick with it, even if we can't always see it ourselves, we will change the world for the better.
Asimismo, su esposo Barack Obama, el ex presidente empató con el presidente Trump como el "hombre más admirado" en la encuesta de Gallup, con ambos hombres obteniendo el 18 por ciento de los votos.
