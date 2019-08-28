Muere mujer más rápida del mundo al querer romper récord de velocidad
Jessi Combs murió cuando conducía un automovil hecho por ella y su equipo en el Desierto de Alvord, la mujer era apodada como la mujer más rápida del mundo en cuatro ruedas
Estados Unidos.- Jessi Combs, la mujer más rápida del mundo, murió al tratar de romper su propio récord de velocidad de automóviles en el desierto de Alvord.
El fallecimiento de la presentadora y corredora de 39 años de edad sucedió en el estado de Oregón en el Desierto de Alvord, la presentadora soñaba con ser la mujer más rápida del mundo.
El trágico accidente ocurrió el día de ayer, 27 de agosto, alrededor de las 4:00 de la tarde, hasta el momento la causa de su muerte sigue en investigación.
Al momento de morir ella conducía un vehículo a reacción de 52.000 caballos de fuerza, que había construido junto con su equipo.
Un miembro de su equipo, Terry Madden, confirmó por redes sociales la muerte de Jessi en un emotivo mensaje.
Ella era realmente mi unicornio y disfruté cada minuto que tuve con ella
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
Jessi Combs se dedicó a muchas cosas en vida, fue soldadora e inició una línea de engranajes de soldadura de mujeres, fue presentadora de televisión de Mythbusters, apareció en el programa Xtreme 4x4, estudió diseño y fabricación automotriz.
En el 2013 Combs rompió el record de velocidad de mujeres en cuatro ruedas a una velocidad de 630, 69 km por hora en un recorrido de 13 millas, en el 2016 lo volvió hacer con 707 km por hora, ganándose el apodo de la mujer más rápida sobre cuatro ruedas.
