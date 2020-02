Mujer con cáncer avanzado pasará 10 meses presa por robar comida

CANCER PATIENT STOLE GROCERIES worth $109.63 and was sentenced to 10 months. NY Times reports #Pennsylvania #JudgeSamuelKline could not overlook past minor offenses. He sent #AshleyMenser to jail with advanced #cancer. Judge Kline, have you no compassion?https://t.co/8s5ltrby3a pic.twitter.com/xQLHE8FUyn