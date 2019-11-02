Niño cumple su sueño de disfrazarse de princesa en Disneyland
Con tan solo cuatro años de edad, un niño cumplie el sueño de disfrazarse de princesa en Disneyland
California.- Un niño de cuatro años de edad cumple su sueño de disfrazarse de princesa durante una visita a Disneyland. Su madre le apoyó en cumplir su deseo de vestirse como Blanca Nieves, a pesar de convertirse en blanco de críticas
El pequeño se llama Evans, padece de autismo, microcefalia y presenta un delicado estado de salud, por lo que requiere constantes cuidados médicos y visitas frecuentes al hospital. Él fue separado de su madre biológica desde que era bebé, por los malos tratos que recibía de su parte, además que ella consumió drogas durante la gestación.
La mujer que lo acogió, le ha dado un verdadero hogar y amor, escucho los deseos del menor en reiteradas ocasiones, así que un día decidió cumplírselos, de acuerdo a las declaraciones hechas a medios locales.
Las imágenes de Evans con sus disfraces fueron publicadas en las redes sociales ocasionando polémica entre los usuarios, que se manifiestan a favor y en contra de la decisión de la madre.
Por su parte, la familia prefiere ignorar los comentarios y llevar a su hijo cada fin de semana con el disfraz de su preferencia, princesa o villana. Lo que les importa en verdad es que sea feliz y se sienta amado.
