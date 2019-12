Niño llora de felicidad al tomar su última quimioterapia VIDEO

WATCH: Nine-year-old, Steven Cotter Jr., was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and after three years of chemo, he took his last chemo pill this weekend.



(Video courtesy: Ashley Cotter)



Story on https://t.co/dKc3jrHnGF: https://t.co/0lIPKZvI8a pic.twitter.com/Ung9yzaiHl