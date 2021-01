Orgullo mexicano. Don Efra causa sensación al vender sus hot dogs en medio de la violenta toma del Capitolio

What up y'all! So I came across the hustla from yesterday!! Unfortunately was hit with tear gas and had to go home early. Let's show him some LOVE by helping the raza out. Any little bit helps!

Please RT#LosAngeles#RamsHouse@RamsNFL#ChangingLives2021https://t.co/RgkGiAUOsb pic.twitter.com/y3cCtAqNtA