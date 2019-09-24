Otoño, llega a Arizona con lluvias, nevada y hasta un tornado
El tornado se vio en el área de New Rover, mientras los Picos de San Francisco se cubrieron de blanco en Flagstaff
Flagstaff, Arizona.- La tarde de ayer (lunes) se registraron diversos fenómenos naturales en Flagstaff, Arizona, de esta manera entró el otoño en dicho lugar.
De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional en Flagstaff, la nieve cayó de 11 mil a 11 mil 500 pies sobre los Picos de San Francisco.
"Hoy es el primer día oficial de otoño, pero bien podría haber sido el primer dia de inveirno en la cima de la montaña: nuestro equipo de operaciones de elevación subió a la cima del telesilla de Agassiz esta tarde a las 4pm y reportó 3/4"de nieve a 11.500", escribió la estación de esquí.
NEW footage of today’s brief #tornado forming in New River, Arizona! (Just north downtown of Phoenix)— Nash from Nashville (@NashWX) September 23, 2019
Timelapse sent in by: Mindee A.#weather #wx #azwx #stormhour pic.twitter.com/8Ix8WPaA6j
En el sur de Arizona se registaron lluvias y tormentas eléctricas, alrededor de tres pulgadas.
4 PM (MST) - Yes, it did snow on the San Francisco Peaks this afternoon! Our best estimate is that snow and graupel fell down to 11000-11500 feet and probably got several inches deep at the highest elevations. #azwx pic.twitter.com/yNHNuw59D6— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) September 23, 2019
Además en el área de New Rover un tornado fue captado. Los fenoménos naturales sorprendieron a los habitantes, algunos tomaron fotografías y las subieron a las redes sociales.
Yep, this was today. �� On the first official day of fall, we received 3/4” of snow at 11,500’! Check out these photos our lift ops team snapped at 4pm today as they rode up the lift, and let the countdown begin. Our scheduled winter opening date is November 22!— Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) September 24, 2019
��: 9.23.19 pic.twitter.com/t7FFkiBg75
