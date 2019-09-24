Selecciona tu región
Otoño, llega a Arizona con lluvias, nevada y hasta un tornado

El tornado se vio en el área de New Rover, mientras los Picos de San Francisco se cubrieron de blanco en Flagstaff

Por  Sandra Audelo Leyva

Otoño, llega a Arizona con lluvias, nevada y hasta un tornado(Twitter/Arizona Snowbow)

Flagstaff, Arizona.-  La tarde de ayer (lunes) se registraron diversos fenómenos naturales en Flagstaff, Arizona, de esta manera entró el otoño en dicho lugar.

De acuerdo con el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional en Flagstaff, la nieve cayó de 11 mil a 11 mil 500 pies sobre los Picos de San Francisco.

 

"Hoy es el primer día oficial de otoño, pero bien podría haber sido el primer dia de inveirno en la cima de la montaña: nuestro equipo de operaciones de elevación subió a la cima del telesilla de Agassiz esta tarde a las 4pm y reportó 3/4"de nieve a 11.500", escribió la estación de esquí.

En el sur de Arizona se registaron lluvias y tormentas eléctricas, alrededor de tres pulgadas.

 Además en el área de New Rover un tornado fue captado. Los fenoménos naturales sorprendieron a los habitantes, algunos tomaron fotografías y las subieron a las redes sociales.


 
