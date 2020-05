Procesadora de carne reporta 138 empleados infectados con Covid-19

BREAKING: Kings Co. Supervisor Doug Verboon tells me 138 employees at Central Valley Meat Company in Hanford have tested positive for COVID-19.



97 are Kings Co. residents

30 are Tulare Co. residents

11 are Fresno Co. residents



