Ratas y humanos evolucionaron de forma similar, sugiere estudio

Our preprint on "Genetic Adaptation in NYC Rats" is out, and we would appreciate your comments.



tl;dr: Seek a genetic basis for PIZZA RAT, and you shall find.https://t.co/iJPnMy1QRa w/ @nanditagarud Noah Rosenberg @PetrovADmitri @rattus_mattus @pleunipennings & @urbanevol pic.twitter.com/yS4Kon32Lv