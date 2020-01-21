Reportan tiroteo en Las Vegas; hay heridos
Autoridades de Las Vegas reportan tiroteo en centro comercial: hay dos heridos.
Las Vegas.- A través de la cuenta de Twitter del Departamento de Policía de Las Vegas informan tiroreo en el centro comercial Fashion Show Mall, en Estados Unidos.
Según los primeros reportes, hay dos heridos y los sospechosos huyeron antes de la llegada de las autoridades.
The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are on scene and clearing the area. Preliminary information indicates the suspects fled after the shooting before police arrived. pic.twitter.com/PyGUeBIRw2— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 22, 2020
FASHION SHOW MALL, LAS VEGAS:— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 22, 2020
- At Least 2 People Shot
- Cops Creating Perimeter
- Gunman at Large
- Massive Police Response
MORE >> https://t.co/bD9bai2lr1 pic.twitter.com/WGh03tz3jP
