Reportan tiroteo en Las Vegas; hay heridos

Autoridades de Las Vegas reportan tiroteo en centro comercial: hay dos heridos.

Por  El Debate

Reportan tiroteo en Las Vegas(Archivo)

Reportan tiroteo en Las Vegas | Archivo

Las Vegas.- A través de la cuenta de Twitter del Departamento de Policía de Las Vegas informan tiroreo en el centro comercial Fashion Show Mall, en Estados Unidos.

Según los primeros reportes, hay dos heridos y los sospechosos huyeron antes de la llegada de las autoridades.

 
