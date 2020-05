Todo listo para la misión espacial Demo 2 a pesar del mal clima

The @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is seen as preparations continue for the launch of @NASA astronauts @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug for the Demo-2 mission from @NASAKennedy to the @Space_Station. More #LaunchAmerica ��: https://t.co/8due5jBg5Y pic.twitter.com/dHW62ooUWZ